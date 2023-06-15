Premier League fixtures schedule 2023-24 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for the opening weekend. All other fixtures are subject to change for television coverage and European competition.

- Man City start title defence at Burnley, Chelsea host Liverpool

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

Community Shield: Manchester City v Arsenal

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

20:00 Burnley v Manchester City

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

15:00 AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town

15:00 Everton v Fulham

17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Aston Villa v Everton**

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Luton Town v Burnley

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Chelsea

Wolverhampton v Brighton

**Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa Conference League on Thursday

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Fulham

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v West Ham United

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Luton Town

Everton v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Manchester City

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

Liverpool v Aston Villa**

Luton Town v West Ham United

Manchester City v Fulham

Sheffield United v Everton

**Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa Conference League on Thursday

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Luton Town

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle United v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

West Ham United v Manchester City

Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth*

Burnley v Manchester United

Chelsea v Aston Villa**

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v West Ham United*

Luton Town v Wolverhampton

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United v Newcastle United

*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday

**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Brighton

Everton v Luton Town

Fulham v Chelsea

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Burnley

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

West Ham United v Sheffield United

Wolverhampton v Manchester City

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton v Liverpool*

Burnley v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Sheffield United

Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Brentford

West Ham United v Newcastle United*

Wolverhampton v Aston Villa**

*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday

**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Aston Villa v Luton Town**

Brighton v Fulham*

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest*

Manchester United v Manchester City

West Ham United v Everton*

Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday

**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Brentford v West Ham United

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brighton

Fulham v Manchester United

Luton Town v Liverpool

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Fulham**

Brighton v Sheffield United*

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Liverpool v Brentford*

Manchester United v Luton Town

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest*

Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday

**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v West Ham United

Everton v Manchester United

Fulham v Wolverhampton

Luton Town v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa**

Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Brentford v Luton Town

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Brighton*

Liverpool v Fulham*

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Nottingham Forest v Everton

West Ham United v Crystal Palace*

*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday

**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brighton v Brentford

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Newcastle United

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Luton Town v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v Burnley

Manchester United v Chelsea

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v West Ham United

Luton Town v Manchester City

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Sheffield United v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town

Arsenal v Brighton*

Brentford v Aston Villa**

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Manchester United*

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Wolverhampton*

*Will be moved back from Saturday due to participation in the Europa League on Thursday

**Will be moved back from Saturday if Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Burnley

Liverpool v Arsenal

Luton Town v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

West Ham United v Manchester United

Wolverhampton v Chelsea

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham United

Brentford v Wolverhampton

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester City

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United v Luton Town

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Aston Villa v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Luton Town v Chelsea

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham United v Brighton

Wolverhampton v Everton

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolverhampton

Burnley v Luton Town

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v West Ham United

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2023

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Fulham v Everton

Luton Town v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton v Manchester United

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Burnley

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Manchester City

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Burnley

Luton Town v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

West Ham United v Arsenal

Wolverhampton v Brentford

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023

Brentford v Liverpool

Burnley v Arsenal

Everton v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Aston Villa

Luton Town v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Everton

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Liverpool v Luton Town

Manchester United v Fulham

West Ham United v Brentford

Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

Saturday, March 2, 2023

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v West Ham United

Fulham v Brighton

Luton Town v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Saturday, March 9, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Luton Town

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Everton

West Ham United v Burnley

Wolverhampton v Fulham

Saturday, March 16, 2023

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v Manchester City

Burnley v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Sheffield United

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, March 30, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

Brentford v Manchester United

Chelsea v Burnley

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town

Tuesday, April 2, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Luton Town

Brentford v Brighton

Burnley v Wolverhampton

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, April 3, 2023

Chelsea v Manchester United

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Everton

Saturday, April 6, 2023

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Newcastle United

Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton v West Ham United

Saturday, April 13, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Sheffield United

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Luton Town

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton

West Ham United v Fulham

Saturday, April 20, 2023

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Liverpool

Luton Town v Brentford

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Saturday, April 27, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Burnley

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Ham United v Liverpool

Wolverhampton v Luton Town

Saturday, May 4, 2023

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v West Ham United

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town v Everton

Manchester City v Wolverhampton

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, May 11, 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Sheffield United

Fulham v Manchester City

Manchester United v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

West Ham United v Luton Town

Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

Sunday, May 19, 2023

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Newcastle United

Brighton v Manchester United

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolverhampton

Luton Town v Fulham

Manchester City v West Ham United

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur