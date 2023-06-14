Real Madrid's new jersey visibly bears the club motto of '¡Hala Madrid!' for the first time. Adidas

Real Madrid have launched a new home kit for 2023-24 that is so nice it might just be enough to have fans forget the club's disappointing season and look to the future.

After finishing 10 points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in LaLiga, and their bid for a 15th Champions League title ended by a stunning 4-0 demolition at Manchester City in the semifinals, Madrid have "only" the Copa del Rey and FIFA Club World Cup to add to their trophy cabinet.

However, the club gave their supporters plenty of cause for optimism on Wednesday by not only confirming the signing of Jude Bellingham but also unveiling a stunning jersey for the midfielder and his new teammates to wear next term.

Los Blancos have stuck to their traditional template with a pristine white base accompanied by rich trimmings, lending the whole thing a suitably regal air.

After having subtler purple accents on last season's design, the 2023-24 shirt features two-tone detailing in yellow and dark navy on the collar, sleeves and the three stripes of manufacturer Adidas down the shoulders.

The navy edging also extends beneath the arms and down along the flanks, creating a border along the bottom edge of the reverse of the shirt. The fabric also has a subtle "flock" effect woven into the lightweight mesh for an added dash of luxury.

David Alaba models Real Madrid's new kit, which also bears the golden badge they earned for winning the FIFA Club World Cup last year. Adidas

Last year's fold-over button collar is also replaced by a simple round crew neck which bears the club motto and anthem "¡Hala Madrid!" printed within a gap on the reverse -- the first time those words have been given prominence on one of their jerseys.

The colouring is reminiscent of Adidas' Madrid home kit worn for two seasons at the turn of the century, including 1999-200 when they won a second Champions League trophy in three years.

However, this new design and colouring also bears more than a passing resemblance to the jersey worn by LA Galaxy. The MLS club made white, yellow and blue their primary colours to replace their previous green-and-gold look in 2007, the year in which David Beckham made his big move from the Bernabeu to California.

Purely coincidental, we're sure.