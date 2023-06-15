Former United States national team forward Jozy Altidore has had his contract bought out by the New England Revolution a source confirmed to ESPN.

New England had a glut of forwards, including Gustavo Bou, Giacomo Vrioni and Bobby Wood. Given Altidore's production of just one goal in 195 minutes of play this season, New England decided to part ways with veteran forward. The Revs had also lost Dylan Borrero to a season-ending knee injury in late April, and could look to strengthen that area of the field.

The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Data from the MLS Players Association indicated that Altidore was making $2.94m in guaranteed compensation, though the source told ESPN that part of his salary was still being paid by previous club Toronto FC.

According to MLS roster rules, each team is allowed one such buyout per season, so long as it happens prior to the close of the secondary transfer window. While the team is still responsible for paying the player's salary, the corresponding hit to the team's salary budget is freed up. Once the player is bought out, he is a free agent, free to sign with any other MLS team for a low salary, or even move abroad.

In terms of where Altidore might land, a source confirmed that there is interest in Greece from reigning champions AEK Athens - managed by former San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda - as well as PAOK Salonica.

Altidore began his career as a 16-year-old after being drafted by the New York Red Bulls in the second round of the 2006 MLS SuperDraft. He went on to play for Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar, Sunderland and Toronto FC. He also had loan stints with Spanish side Xerez, Hull City, Bursaspor and Puebla. He was a key part of the Toronto FC side that won a domestic treble in 2017.

At international level, Altidore scored 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S., with his last match for the U.S. coming at the 2019 Gold Cup. He was also part of the 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads.