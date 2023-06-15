Manchester City are looking to become the first team ever to win the Premier League four times in a row. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City kick off their defence of the Premier League title at newly promoted Burnley, while Mauricio Pochettino will begin his reign at Chelsea against Liverpool.

Burnley, managed by City legend Vincent Kompany, is the opening game of the season on Friday, Aug. 11.

Luton Town, who are back in the English top flight for the first time since 1992, begin away at Brighton while fellow Premier League newcomers Sheffield United play Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou starts his reign away at Brentford with Harry Kane's future at the club still uncertain.

PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND Aug. 11 Burnley v Man City Aug. 12 Bournemouth v West Ham Aug. 12 Arsenal v Forest Aug. 12 Brighton v Luton Aug. 12 Everton v Fulham Aug. 12 Newcastle v Villa Aug. 12 Sheff United v Palace Aug. 13 Brentford v Tottenham Aug. 13 Chelsea v Liverpool Aug. 14 Man United v Wolves

Newcastle United face a tricky start to their season, playing five of last season's top eight in their first five fixtures. They open at home to Aston Villa before facing Man City (a), Liverpool (h), Brighton (a) and Brentford (h)

The first Manchester derby of the season will be played on Oct. 28 at Old Trafford and the reverse fixture at the Etihad takes place on March 2 with Guardiola's side travelling to Anfield the following weekend on March 9.

After an unexpected title challenge last campaign, Arsenal face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on the opening weekend before playing Palace (a), Fulham (h) and Manchester United (h).

Tottenham have a difficult spell of fixtures during the season's run-in with consecutive games against Newcastle, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool in April and May.