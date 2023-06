2023 Women's World Cup rosters in Australia, New Zealand

The 2023 Women's World Cup will soon kick off in Australia and New Zealand, and all 32 teams are finalizing their rosters for the tournament.

Each team must submit a final 23-woman roster to FIFA by July 10, with the games starting on July 20 and culminating with the Aug. 18 final in Sydney.

Some teams have announced a larger, provisional squad ahead of the deadline, while some teams, such as England, have already submitted a final list.

The defending champions United States will submit on June 26, which is when coach Vlatko Andonovski will gather the USWNT players for a pre-World Cup camp.

Here you can find the squads for every country as each is announced, and the dates of their group stage games.

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, Morocco, South Korea

GROUP A

NEW ZEALAND

Matches: Norway (July 20), Philippines (July 24), Switzerland (July 30)

Final roster yet to be announced.

NORWAY

Matches: New Zealand (July 20), Switzerland (July 25), Norway (July 30)

Final roster yet to be announced.

PHILIPPINES

Matches: Switzerland (July 20), New Zealand (July 24), Norway (July 30)

Provisional squad released; final roster yet to be announced.

Goalkeepers: Kiara Fontanilla (Central Coast Mariners), Kaiya Jota (LA Breakers), Olivia McDaniel, Inna Palacios (Kaya-Iloilo)

Defenders: Maya Alcantara (Georgetown University), Alicia Barker (Pacific Northwest), Angela Beard (Western United), Reina Bonta (Santos), Jessika Cowart (IFK Kalmar), Malea Cesar (Blacktown City), Sofia Harrison, Hali Long (Kaya-Iloilo), Dominique Randle (Þór/KA)

Midfielders: Tahnai Annis (Þór/KA), Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda (Mt Druitt Town Rangers), Sara Eggesvik (Norway KIL/Hemne), Kaya Hawkinson (Cal State), Eva Madarang (Blacktown Spartans), Jessica Miclat (Eskilstuna United DFF), Isabella Pasion (Lebanon Trail High School), Quinley Quezada (Red Star Belgrade), Jaclyn Sawicki (Western United)

Forwards: Sarina Bolden (Western Sydney), Isabella Flanigan (West Virginia University), Carleigh Frilles (Coastal Carolina University), Katrina Guillou (Piteå IF), Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano (Stabæk)

SWITZERLAND

Matches: Philippines (July 20), Norway (July 25), New Zealand (July 30)

Final roster yet to be announced.

GROUP B

AUSTRALIA

Matches: Republic of Ireland (July 20), Nigeria (July 27), Canada (July 31)

Provisional roster announced June 18; final roster not yet announced.

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United FC), Teagan Micah (FC Rosengård), Jada Whyman (Sydney FC), Lydia Williams (Brighton & Hove Albion FC).

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Steph Catley (Arsenal FC), Charlotte Grant (Vittsjö GIK), Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers FC), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City), Aivi Luik (BK Häcken), Courtney Nevin (Leicester City), Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjö GIK).

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac (Racing Louisville FC), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby IF), Katrina Gorry (Vittsjö GIK), Chloe Logarzo (Western United), Amy Sayer (Stanford University), Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave FC), Clare Wheeler (Everton), Tameka Yallop (SK Brann).

Forwards: Larissa Crummer (SK Brann), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal FC), Mary Fowler (Manchester City FC), Emily Gielnik (unattached), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (unattached), Remy Siemsen (Leicester City FC), Kyah Simon (unattached), Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Matches: Australia (July 20), Canada (July 26), Nigeria (July 31)

Final roster yet to be announced.

NIGERIA

Matches: Canada (July 20), Australia (July 27), Republic of Ireland (July 31)

Final roster yet to be announced.

CANADA

Matches: Nigeria (July 20), Republic of Ireland (July 26), Australia (July 31)

Final roster yet to be announced.

GROUP C

SPAIN

Matches: Costa Rica (July 21), Zambia (July 26), Japan (July 31)

Final roster yet to be announced.

COSTA RICA

Matches: Spain (July 21), Japan (July 25), Costa Rica (July 31)

Final roster yet to be announced.

ZAMBIA

Matches: Japan (July 22), Spain (July 26), Costa Rica (July 31)

Final roster yet to be announced.

JAPAN

Matches: Zambia (July 22), Costa Rica (July 25), Spain (July 31)

Final roster yet to be announced.

GROUP D

CHINA

Matches: Haiti (July 22), Denmark (July 28), England (Aug. 1)

Final roster yet to be announced.

DENMARK

Matches: China (July 22), England (July 28), Haiti (Aug. 1)

Final roster yet to be announced.

ENGLAND

Matches: Haiti (July 22), Denmark (July 28), China (Aug. 1)

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona) Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Standby: Emily Ramsey (Everton), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United) and Jessica Park (Everton).

HAITI

Matches: England (July 22), China (July 28), Denmark (Aug. 1)

Final roster yet to be announced.

GROUP E

NETHERLANDS

Matches: Portugal (July 23), United States (July 26), Vietnam (Aug. 1)

Final roster yet to be announced.

PORTUGAL

Matches: Netherlands (July 23), Portugal (27), United States (Aug. 1)

Final roster yet to be announced.

UNITED STATES

Matches: Vietnam (July 21), Netherlands (July 26), Portugal (Aug. 1)

Final roster yet to be announced.

VIETNAM

Matches: New Zealand (July 9), United States (July 21), Portugal (July 27)

Final roster yet to be announced.

GROUP F

BRAZIL

Matches: Panama (July 24), France (July 29), Jamaica (Aug. 2)

Final roster yet to be announced.

FRANCE

Matches: Jamaica (July 23), Brazil (July 29), Panama (Aug. 2)

Final roster yet to be announced.

JAMAICA

Matches: France (July 23), Panama (July 29), Brazil (Aug. 2)

Final roster yet to be announced.

PANAMA

Matches: Brazil (July 24), Panama (July 29), Panama (Aug. 2)

Final roster yet to be announced.

GROUP G

ARGENTINA

Matches: Italy (July 23), South Africa (July 27), Sweden (Aug. 2)

Final roster yet to be announced.

ITALY

Matches: Argentina (July 23), Sweden (July 29), South Africa (Aug. 2)

Final roster yet to be announced.

SOUTH AFRICA

Matches: Sweden (July 22), Argentina (July 27), Italy (Aug. 2)

Final roster yet to be announced.

SWEDEN

Matches: South Africa (July 22), Italy (July 29), Argentina (Aug. 2)

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk (BK Hacken), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea), Tove Enblom (KIF Orebro).

Defenders: Linda Sembrant (Juventus), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Jonna Anderson (Hammarby IF), Amanda Ilestedt (PSG), Nathalie Björn (Everton), Hanna Lundkvist (Atletico Madrid), Anna Sandberg (BK Hacken).

Midfielders: Caroline Seger (captain - Rosengard), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Olivia Schough (Rosengard), Elin Rubensson (BK Hacken), Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea).

Forwards: Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby IF), Rebecka Blomqvist (VfL Wolfsburg).

GROUP H

COLOMBIA

Matches: South Korea (July 24), Germany (July 30), Morocco (Aug. 3)

Final roster yet to be announced.

GERMANY

Matches: Morocco (July 24), Colombia (July 30), South Korea (Aug. 3)

Final roster yet to be announced.

MOROCCO

Matches: Germany (July 24), South Korea (July 29), Morocco (Aug. 3)

Final roster yet to be announced.

SOUTH KOREA

Matches: Colombia (July 24), Morocco (July 29), Germany (Aug. 3)

Final roster yet to be announced.