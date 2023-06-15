Gab Marcotti explains why the Serie A title-winning manager is taking a sabbatical at the end of the season from coaching Napoli. (1:28)

Italian champions Napoli have named Rudi Garcia as their new coach, replacing Luciano Spalletti, the Serie A side said on Thursday.

Napoli did not specify the length of Garcia's contract.

The 59-year-old coached Italy's AS Roma from 2013-16, before moving to French Ligue 1 sides Marseille and Lyon.

Rudi Garcia was fired by Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in April. AFP via Getty Images

The Frenchman coached Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr last season. They finished second in the Saudi Pro League with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

Al Nassr parted ways Garcia in April, amid reports of an uneasy relationship with Ronaldo.

Former Napoli coach Spalletti, who led them to their first Italian league title since 1990, asked to take a break from the job for a year.