Transfer Talk: Chelsea to beat Arsenal in deal for Caicedo

The summer transfer window isn't open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea to beat Arsenal for Caicedo

Chelsea are moving closer to signing Moisés Caicedo in a deal that could be worth £80 milllion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been competing with London rivals Arsenal for the signature of the Brighton midfielder but The Times reported that the Gunners had withdrawn their interest in the Ecuador international after having two bids rejected by the Seagulls in the January transfer window. Sky Sport Deutschland also reported that Bayern Munich had been contention for Caicedo.

Arsenal are focusing on securing a move for both West Ham United captain Declan Rice, as well as Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Caicedo impressed in 37 appearances in the Premier League last season, where he helped Brighton to a record sixth-place finish, as they qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.

Caicedo is in contract until 2027 after signing a new long-term deal in March but Romano adds that he is nearing agreement on personal terms with Chelsea.