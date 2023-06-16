Alessia Russo made 20 appearances in the Women's Super League last season, scoring 10 goals and contributing one assist. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Alessia Russo will leave Manchester United this summer, the club and player confirmed on Friday.

Russo has not extended her contract at Old Trafford and will depart at the end of her deal on June 30.

Sources told ESPN that the 24-year-old turned down a number of contract offers to extend her stay at United.

Russo was frustrated by United's failure to negotiate at an earlier stage, sources added, and their eventual offer was too late in the process.

A statement issued by the club on Friday said: "Manchester United can confirm that Alessia Russo will leave the football club on completion of her contract at the end of June.

"Everyone at the football club would like to thank Alessia for her service and wish her luck for the future."

United turned down a world record bid of £450,000 ($575,477) from Chelsea for Russo in January and the Women's Super League champions are expected to lead the chase for her signature this summer.

Russo is considering a move to the United States, sources have told ESPN, amid interest from clubs including Washington Spirit and San Diego Wave where former United boss Casey Stoney is manager. Arsenal are also interested in the England forward.

Russo, who scored 10 goals in his WSL last season, will be part of England's squad at this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.