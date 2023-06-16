Rob Dawson discusses what impact the arrival of Mateo Kovacic will have on Manchester City's squad. (1:55)

Bayern Munich are in talks with Kyle Walker over a move to the Allianz Arena with Manchester City prepared to offload the Champions League-winning full-back, sources have told ESPN.

Walker, 33, is under contract at the Etihad until the end of next season, but negotiations over an extension to the England defender's existing deal have yet to progress.

Sources have told ESPN that Walker is prepared to move to the Bundesliga to extend his career at the top level after becoming frustrated by the absence of a firm offer from City to discuss new terms.

The former Sheffield United right-back, who is also the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, was dropped for the Champions League final win against Inter Milan in Istanbul last week with manager Pep Guardiola opting instead to use Manuel Akanji at full-back.