Sebastian Salazar predicts the USWNT World Cup roster and believes coach Vlatko Andonovski has tough decisions to make ahead of the tournament. (2:49)

United States captain and veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn will not be included in the squad for the Women's World Cup because of a foot injury she suffered in April, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sauerbrunn, who won two World Cups with the USWNT, suffered a setback in her return to the Portland Thorns FC on June 3, sources said.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sauerbrunn is one of several injured American players to miss the tournament, which kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, after attacker Mallory Swanson went down with a knee injury in April.

Midfield stalwarts Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario are also sidelined for the holders.

Sauerbrunn, 38, is one of the team's longest-standing players with 216 international appearances. She helped the Americans to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Her most recent international appearance was a friendly against Ireland in April.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski is set to announce his 23-player squad imminently and reports said he informed players Thursday of whether he planned to include them.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.