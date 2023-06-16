The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ramos on Man Utd's radar

Manchester United have been offered to sign forward Gonçalo Ramos after the Red Devils dropped their interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, reports the Sun.

Ramos endured a stellar season at Benfica, netting 27 goals across all competitions last season. However, the report states that the club will not accept anything less than £80 million to transfer their 21-year-old talisman. Ramos is under contract with Benfica until 2026, meaning the Portuguese giants are under no financial pressure to transfer the forward.

Erik ten Hag was keen to bring Kane to Old Trafford, with the England captain having just 12 months left on his contract, however, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is demanding a £100m fee for the 29-year-old, which has seen United's interest cool.

However, with several clubs in Europe in the market for a striker this summer, Kane could still leave North London. The report reveals that Ramos' agent, Jorge Mendes, hopes a possible Kane departure could ignite a bidding war between the Red Devils and Spurs for the Portuguese forward's signature.

United are seemingly reluctant to be dragged into over-spending on a forward this summer, having also turned their attention away from Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Benfica star Gonçalo Ramos could be an option at Manchester United. Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Image

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea have agreed personal terms with forward Nicolas Jackson with the Blues keen to negotiate a deal with Villarreal, per the Athletic. The 21-year-old has a release clause of €35m, however, the west London outfit may attempt to negotiate a lower price with the LaLiga club. The report indicates that Chelsea will satisfy the release clause, if required. Jackson netted 13 goals in all competitions last season, with the Senegal international also reportedly close to joining AFC Bournemouth in January.

- Bayern Munich are close to a full agreement on personal terms with defender Kim Min-Jae, according to Fabrizio Romano. The tweet suggests that the Bavarian club intend to meet the Napoli defender's release clause, which is reported to be close to £60m for non-Italian clubs, which would see the 26-year-old sign a deal with the German champions until 2028. Manchester United were heavily linked with the South Korea international, but Romano reveals that the Red Devils have made no fresh bid for Kim.

- Newcastle United are interested in James Maddison but are not willing to meet Leicester City's £50m valuation of the midfielder, according to Football Insider. The England international is under contract with the Foxes until next June, however, he will likely depart the club this summer following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League. The report indicates that the Magpies are willing to spend £30m to secure the services of Maddison, with Leicester under pressure to deal this summer to ensure he does not walk for free next year.

- Negotiations between defender Josko Gvardiol and Manchester City are progressing well but RB Leipzig will demand a "huge" fee, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Croatia international reportedly has a release clause of €114m, which Leipzig will demand is met. Romano suggest the German outfit are happy to keep the 21-year-old at the club for another season if the release clause is not met, despite the progress between Gvardiol and City regarding personal terms.

- Al Hilal are interested in signing Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Foot Mercato. The 31-year-old could be one of several players to depart Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues look to balance the books following a year of heavy spending. Koulibaly made just 20 starts in all competitions last season, and it has been reported that Internazionale also hold an interest in the Senegal international.