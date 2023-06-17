Julian Nagelsmann will not become the next Paris Saint-Germain manager after talks between the two parties broke down, sources have told ESPN.

The French champions have now turned attentions away from Nagelsmann, sources have told ESPN, narrowing their shortlist to four candidates: Luis Enrique, Sergio Conceicao, Marcelo Gallardo and Thiago Motta.

Porto manager Conceicao has been contacted by the club, while former Barcelona and Spain coach Enrique has has some strong support from club officials in Doha.

PSG are also interested former players Gallardo, who now coaches Argentine side River Plate, and Motta, who is in charge at Serie A side Bologna.

Whoever takes over at PSG will enter during a turbulent time at the club that has seen Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos depart, as well as Kylian Mbappe confirming on Monday that he intends to leave on a free transfer next summer. ESPN reported last month that Neymar is also open to a move away from the French capital.

PSG lifted the Ligue 1 title for a record-breaking 11th time this season, but a disappointing round-of-16 exit from the Champions League saw manager Christophe Galtier sacked after just one season in charge.