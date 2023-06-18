England manager Gareth Southgate has joked that many of his players are "tapping each other up" but warned them not to worry about uncertain futures this summer.

Several members of Southgate's squad including captain Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, James Maddison and Conor Gallagher could move clubs in the coming weeks.

England are training at Manchester United's Carrington base ahead of their final fixture of the season -- Monday's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.

When asked how the speculation could affect his players at international level, Southgate said: "The players are tapping each other up anyway on the quiet so I can't do anything about that! What I have said is these things run their course, they happen in their own time, you can't force it as a player. Don't get frustrated, don't be asking all summer.

"You don't need to be updated on every call that happens. A lot of negotiation goes on. I remember as a player getting too wrapped up in every detail of that.

"In the end, there is only a small amount that you can actually control. I think all of those things will happen later on in the summer, and I think the players understand that. They know the focus for the next 36 hours is this game, finishing the season well, making sure we're set on 12 points and we will be in a very healthy position if we do that."

Luke Shaw teased United supporters on Instagram by posing with Kane and Rice under the caption "Carrington tour" and pushed on who he had been tapping up, the defender said: "There's a few. We have a joke and a laugh about it, not too sure what goes on behind the scenes. It is to do with the club really but of course when we are here we are always together and we have a joke about it. I don't know too much what is going on. That's just it really."

England face North Macedonia at Old Trafford in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England's last home game away from Wembley ended in a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary as angry fans chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" but Southgate harboured no concerns supporters could become critical again if they fail to beat North Macedonia.

"It is for us to always bring the crowd with us," Southgate said. "The onus is on us to give the crowd something to be excited about and play well. I'm sure it is a great crowd up here anyway.

"When we went to Leeds a few years ago [beating Costa Rica 2-0 in June 2018], that was an exceptional atmosphere and I am sure Manchester will be the same. The fact that it is a sell-out is exciting for us, it is exciting for the players.

"It adds an edge to the game. But also our opponent will be lifted by that. They will want to put on a good display so we have got to be ready for them. We want to play well, we want to entertain our supporters and we need to win the game."