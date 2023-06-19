Real Madrid sign Joselu on loan from Espanyol

Real Madrid have signed Espanyol and Spain forward Joselu on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent, the club announced on Monday.

Joselu, 33, scored 16 LaLiga goals for Espanyol last season -- only Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema scored more -- as they were relegated from Spain's top flight.

He was part of Spain's squad for the UEFA Nations League final four, scoring the winner against Italy in their 2-1 semifinal victory after coming on as an 84th-minute substitute.

Madrid have been looking to bring in a striker after Benzema and Mariano Diaz left this month, leaving Vinicius Junior and Rodrgyo as the club's only senior forwards.