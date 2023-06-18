The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kyle Walker set to leave Man City for Bayern Munich

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is eager to join Bayern Munich permanently, with advanced talks taking place between him and German champions, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

It has been reported that the 33-year-old would like to depart the Etihad in the summer after six years at Man City, following a difficult season where Walker struggled for consistent minutes under manager Pep Guardiola. Walker did not start in the Champions League final triumph against Internazionale, with Manuel Akanji being favoured ahead of Walker, which has left the England international open to a move away.

The report reveals that whilst Manchester City and Bayern Munich have not yet reached an agreement, all parties are optimistic that a deal can be reached, with Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel proving to be vital in convincing Walker to join the Bavarian club.

The Premier League champions will be eager to offload Walker this summer to ensure he does not depart on a free transfer next year, with the right-back having just one year remaining on his current deal.

Walker has also been linked with a return to his boyhood club Sheffield United, however, this now looks unlikely, with the Blades unable to offer Champions League football.

Kyle Walker is looking to move away from Manchester City, and it appears Bayern Munich is his preferred destination. Brendan Moran - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan have set their sights on Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, report Calciomercato. The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and after just netting one goal last season, could be on his way out of the club this summer. The report suggests that alongside discussing a move for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, the two clubs will meet to discuss a potential deal for Pulisic, with the United States international possibly open for a loan switch to the San Siro.

- Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace attacking-midfielder Eberechi Eze, per Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old netted 10 goals, alongside four assists, in thePremier League last season, attracting the attention of many top clubs in the process. Eze is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2025, which would suggest that the Reds will need to dig deep into their pockets to secure the services of the recently-capped England international.

- Hakim Ziyech is nearing a Chelsea exit, with negotiations progressing well between the midfielder and Al Nassr, according to Fabrizio Romano. The west London outfit are keen for a deal to be struck and want the move to be completed next week. The 30-year-old is reported to be keen on the transfer, with a move to Al Nassr offering the Moroccan the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Ziyech has struggled at Stamford Bridge, since his move from Ajax in 2020, which has left the Blues happy to part ways with the midfielder.

- West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca is closing in on completing a move to Roma, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that the 24-year-old has agreed terms with the Italian giants, whilst West Ham are willing to let Scamacca exit on a loan, or loan-to-buy deal. However, the Conference League winners need to find a replacement for the Italy international before allowing the forward to depart. Scamacca endured a difficult first season in England, netting just three Premier League goals.

- The Saudi Ministry of Sport has sent an official offer to midfielder Marco Verratti, with Al-Hilal showing interest in the 30-year-old, per Rudy Galetti. The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker could part ways with the Ligue 11 outfit, as PSG are set to undergo an overhaul this summer, following another disappointing Champions League campaign. Verratti is under contract with the French champions until 2026, and Galetti suggests the Italian will respond to the proposal from Saudi Arabia in the coming days.