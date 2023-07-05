Paris Saint-Germain parted ways with manager Christophe Galtier on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a tumultuous campaign under the Frenchman.

Galtier had signed a two-year deal when he arrived at the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2022-23 season but despite guiding PSG to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title, their failure in the Champions League came back to haunt him.

Sources have told ESPN that Luis Enrique has agreed a deal to takeover as his replacement and is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

"The whole of Paris Saint-Germain thanks Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and Joao Sacramento, for the professionalism and commitment shown throughout the season, and wishes them the best for the rest of their careers," PSG said in a statement on Wednesday.

Galtier has been summoned to criminal court on Dec. 15 as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.

The coach and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday over allegations of racist and anti-Muslim comments while he was in charge of Nice from 2021 to 2022.

After his son was released without charge, Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor's office and will stand trial on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination.