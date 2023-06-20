James Olley explains the latest in Arsenal's pursuit of Declan Rice after having their opening bid rejected by West Ham. (1:58)

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber but may face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature, sources have told ESPN.

The north London club have made an opening offer in the region of £30 million ($38.3m) but that bid is expected to be rejected as Ajax value the 22-year-old closer to £50m ($63.9m).

Arsenal are optimistic of securing a deal for Timber but Bayern are tracking the situation and it remains to be seen whether they will enter the running with a formal offer.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his centre-back options after the team struggled last season following a back injury to William Saliba.

Jurrien Timber made 34 appearances for Ajax in the Eredivisie last season. Pieter van der Woude/ BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arsenal were top of the Premier League when Saliba got injured on March 16 but won just five of their final 11 games in his absence to finish second behind Manchester City.

While attempting to progress with a deal for Timber, Arsenal are also preparing improved offers for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Arsenal had a bid worth £80m ($102.2m) plus £10m ($12.7m) in add-ons rejected by the east London club last week and are set to return with a second bid closer to West Ham's asking price which is thought to be at least £100m ($127.8m).

Chelsea are also bracing themselves for a revised offer for Havertz. Arsenal have so far proved reluctant to meet Chelsea's £70m ($89.4m) valuation of the forward but are likely to make an improved second bid for the 24-year-old.

ESPN reported on Monday that Chelsea were under pressure to lower their demands after being informed Havertz has no intention of signing a new contract.

Both Havertz and Rice are thought to be keen on joining Arsenal with personal terms not expected to be an issue.