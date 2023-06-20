Chelsea have completed the signing of forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, the club announced on Tuesday.

The France international has put pen to paper on a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge after his four-year spell in the Bundesliga.

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea," Nkunku told the club's website. "A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."

Nkunku has been one of the standout performers in Germany for a number of years and was named Bundesliga Player of the Season and German PFA Player of the Season in the 2022-23 campaign.

The 25-year-old also helped Leipzig win back-to-back German Cups and contributed 23 goals in all competitions last season.