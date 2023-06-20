Julien Laurens speaks on the rumours suggesting PSG star Neymar is targeted for a move to the Saudi Pro League by Al Hilal. (1:15)

The big story of this summer transfer window has been the rise of the Saudi Pro League as a hot destination looking to attract the biggest stars in European football, and with the Saudis, bankrolled by the $620 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF), taking the market by storm, we bring you the latest updates on who is making the move to the kingdom, who is saying "thanks, but no thanks" and who is still mulling it over.

Done deals

The current Ballon d'Or holder got Saudi Arabia's summer business underway in style, completing a free transfer from 14-time European champions Real Madrid to the two-time Asian champions Al-Ittihad. The 35-year-old French international signed a three-year contract worth $107 million a year.

A protracted transfer saga finally came to an end with French midfielder Kante calling an end to his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge to join his international teammate Benzema at Al-Ittihad on a free transfer. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is set to earn $86m per year throughout his four-year deal with the Jeddah-based club.

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to receive a club record fee of $60m for the transfer of their captain, Neves, to Al-Hilal. The Portuguese international midfielder has passed his medical ahead of a move to Saudi Arabia and Asia's most successful club side, and an announcement is expected following the end of the international break.

Rejected deals

Lionel Messi, FW: PSG to Al-Hilal

With Cristiano Ronaldo already plying his trade at Al-Nassr since January, Saudi Arabia's hopes of landing his archrival Messi and recreating their rivalry in the Riyadh derby received a blow when the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner turned down a record offer of $400m per year from Al-Hilal, opting instead to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Steven Gerrard, coach, to Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard looked all but set to join Al-Ettifaq. He even paid a visit to the club's facilities in Dammam and toured the Eastern Saudi city before returning home to announce he will not be signing a contract to coach the Saudi Pro League side as things stand.

Romelu Lukaku, FW: Chelsea to Al-Hilal

Following the end of his loan spell at Inter, Lukaku received an offer from Saudi Arabia but has rejected the approach, instead pushing for a permanent move to the Italian club where he played 25 times last season and scored 10 goals.