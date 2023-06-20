The summer dates for the 2024 Copa América to be hosted by the United States were made official by CONMEBOL on Tuesday, with action set for June 20 through July 15, 2024.

CONMEBOL confirmed in a statement that defending champions Argentina are among the 10 South American teams who will participate, with six additional slots reserved for guest teams from Concacaf.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said the 25-day tournament host cities and stadiums would be announced soon, as well as the full competition schedule.

The format, previously annnounced, will feature six Concacaf teams qualifying via the 2023-24 Nations League tournament.

For women's national teams, Concacaf has invited the top four CONMEBOL national teams to participate in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. The inaugural edition of this 12-team tournament will also be played in the United States.

The two Concacaf teams that will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics (United States and Jamaica or Canada) will qualify directly for the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. The remaining six Concacaf teams will be determined through the 2023 Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup.

The four guest CONMEBOL teams that will participate have been determined based on the results of the 2022 Women's Copa America: Brazil (champion) Colombia (runner-up), Argentina (third place) and Paraguay (fourth place).

The Copa América features all South American national teams, including Brazil and Argentina, but has also historically invited guest countries to participate.

Argentina is the defending Copa América and World Cup champion.

The U.S. has participated in the tournament four times previously, most recently in 2016, when they reached the semifinal. That tournament was also held in the United States.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

Ecuador opted not to organize the 2024 Copa America, as expected, due to public security issues.