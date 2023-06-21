Sebi Salazar and Sophie Lawson discuss the inclusion of Megan Rapinoe ahead of what will be her fourth World Cup for the USWNT. (1:19)

With the Women's World Cup set to kick off on July 20, the United States women's national team announced its roster for the tournament with a few surprises and new faces. Just as surprising were some of the big names involved in revealing the 23 names on the roster, including President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Shaquille O'Neal, Megan Thee Stallion, Mia Hamm and many others across sports, music, art and film.

Some of the stars introduced specific players, like Taylor Swift calling out striker Alex Morgan as "a friend" and someone who she is a "massive fan of" and Lil Wayne announcing winger Crystal Dunn. Dunn said it was "incredible" that the rap star revealed her spot on the roster.

"I mean, everybody was hitting my line like, 'Do you know him? Do you know him?' I'm like no, but listen, the man said my name already so I feel like we kind of know each other now," said Dunn, who also posted her reaction to being called up on social media where she danced, played the flute and celebrated with some fancy footwork.

Are you ready for it? 😝pic.twitter.com/WBbGZlN0NW — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile Morgan said "I was really surprised to see Taylor announce me but all the other amazing celebrities, influencers and people so influential in the soccer world announcing the roster was pretty cool. Give U.S. Soccer props for that. I think they nailed it with Taylor announcing me. She had some really nice things to say and I feel like we've supported each other a lot, so it was really great to see that."

Megan Thee Stallion announced veteran player Megan Rapinoe, and dubbed her "The Legend." "She has shined for years with the women's soccer team, and she's going to continue to do so at this year's World Cup. Congratulations, girl, and bring home another title!"

So excited!!! Let's get it!👊🏾💥 pic.twitter.com/yPDZcs3vp7 — Crystal Dunn | Soubrier | (@Cdunn19) June 21, 2023

The U.S. women's national team has won the last two World Cups, and will have their eye on a third title this summer when Australia and New Zealand host. What's notable about this U.S. roster is that three players -- Morgan, Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara -- will play in their fourth World Cup, while 14 players will be competing in their first World Cup, compared with 11 debutants in 2019 and eight in 2015.

The full video on social media included several other actors, musicians and influencers involved in the USWNT roster reveal.