The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Silva on verge of Saudi move

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is close to finalising a move to the Saudi Pro League, according to Marca.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona both reported to hold an interest, However, the Portugal international looks set to become the latest European star to move to Saudi Arabia.

Silva is under contract with City until 2025, but it is reported that he is open to leaving the club in order to seek a new challenge. Silva played an integral role under Pep Guardiola last season, featuring 55 times across all competitions, netting seven goals and eight assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante are amongst the most notable stars who'll play in Saudi Arabia next season as the country looks to follow in the footsteps of neighbours Qatar and prepare a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Bernardo Silva may soon leave Manchester City. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is attracting the interest of Saudi clubs, who are willing to spend €40 million in installments for the 30-year-old's transfer, per Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal are set to undergo a midfield transformation this summer, with West Ham United's Declan Rice high on the Gunners priority list, leaving the door open for Partey to exit. Romano suggests that the Ghana international has not made a decision on his future, with there also being interest in Europe.

- Newcastle United are close to reaching an agreement with AC Milan for midfielder Sandro Tonali, report the Athletic. The report suggests that the Magpies are on the verge of agreeing a €70m deal for the Italy international, who featured 48 times in all competitions last season, registering 10 assists. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks set for a busy summer as he looks to build a side that can compete in the Champions League, as well as domestically next season.

- Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur are stuck in a stalemate over the asking price for goalkeeper David Raya, according to Rudy Galetti. The Spanish goalkeeper has been high on Spurs' priority list for the summer with Huge Lloris set to leave the north London outfit. Galetti reveals that whilst Brentford have lowered their valuation of Raya, from an initial €50m, Spurs are still not willing to meet the asking price of the Bees.

- Newcastle United are joining the race for forward Habib Diallo, report Football Insider. The 28-year-old has a plethora of admirers within Europe, with Newcastle scouts present to watch Diallo score in Senegal's 4-2 triumph over Brazil on Tuesday. Diallo netted 20 goals for Strasbourg last season, with the French club valuing Diallo's transfer at £20m.

- Bayern Munich are close to finalising a deal for Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae, per Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The tweet reveals that talks between the South Korea international and the Bavarian club have progressed well, with the German champions prepared to activate Kim's €50m release clause, which will see the centre-back sign a five-year deal with the club. Manchester United were previously linked with Kim, however, they have seemingly missed out on the 26-year-old after negotiations stalled.