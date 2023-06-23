Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with Tottenham and becomes the club's second signing of the summer transfer window after Dejan Kulusevski joined on a permanent deal earlier this month.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Vicario made 31 appearances for Empoli in Serie A last season and has become a regular in the Italy squad as back up to first choice goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Tottenham made signing a new goalkeeper a priority in this transfer window after captain Hugo Lloris told French newspaper Nice-Matin he intends to to leave the club 11 years after joining from Lyon in 2012.

Spurs are looking to reshape their squad ahead of the arrival of new head coach Ange Postecoglou, who officially begins work on July 1.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Vicario's new Spurs teammate Son Heung-Min is set to stay at the club despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia -- both Son and Vicario will join up with the rest of the squad ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season where Tottenham play Brentford away on the first weekend.