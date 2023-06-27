PSV Eindhoven have signed United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, sources have told ESPN.

Sources added that the transfer fee is €9 million ($9.8 million) and that Pepi will sign a five-year deal after completing his medical.

The move marks a return to the Dutch Eredivisie for the 20-year-old Pepi, who played on loan last season at FC Groningen. In 31 matches across all competitions, he scored 13 goals despite Groningen's relegation after a last-place league finish.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- When does the summer transfer window open and close?

PSV secured a spot in the upcoming Champions League qualifiers after finishing as Eredivisie runners-up to Feyenoord last season. They won two trophies last campaign after beating Ajax twice for the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Pepi will now get the chance to continue the scoring form he found at Groningen, which had eluded him after signing with Augsburg from FC Dallas in January 2022 for a reported $20 million fee. Pepi failed to find the back of the net in 16 total appearances for Augsburg, which led to his eventual loan.

Despite scoring three times during the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, Pepi was not included in Gregg Berhalter's final squad in Qatar. He has since returned to the USMNT mix, most recently scoring in the 3-0 win over Mexico in Concacaf Nations League semifinal on June 15. In all, he has 16 appearances with seven goals for the U.S.

Pepi will boost PSV's attacking options, which include club captain Luuk de Jong (18 goals last season) and highly rated Netherlands youngster Xavi Simons (22 goals). He will also be reunited with PSV technical director Earnie Stewart, who previously served as U.S. Soccer general manager.

Born in El Paso, Texas, Pepi joined the FC Dallas academy in 2016 and made his senior side debut in 2019. In 2021, he made the MLS All-Star team and won the Young Player of the Year award that season. He was also eligible to represent Mexico before committing to the U.S.