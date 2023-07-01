Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha wonder whether Timothy Weah would be a regular starter for Juventus. (1:45)

Juventus have completed the signing of United States winger Timothy Weah from Lille, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Weah, 23, played the majority of last season at full-back for Lille although he plays as a right winger for the USMNT. Since joining the French side in 2019 from rivals Paris Saint-Germain, he made 107 appearances and scored eight goals. He also helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title in 2022 and the Tropheé des Champions later that year.

Weah joined PSG's academy in 2014 upon moving to France from the United States and made five appearances for PSG's senior side from 2017 to 2019 -- which included two league titles. He was also lent to Celtic for the second half of the 2019 campaign, winning the Scottish league title.

He has been a key part of the USMNT since his senior international debut in 2018. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he started all four matches and scored against Wales in the group stage opener. In all, he has 31 appearances and four goals for the U.S. team.

Weah is now the second USMNT star on Juventus' roster, joining Weston McKennie. However, whether the two will share the pitch for Juventus remains to be seen as McKennie has been linked with a move away after his loan spell at Leeds United.

It had been a tough season for Juventus' owners, players and lawyers last term that saw the club fail to lift a trophy or qualify for next season's Champions League amid a 10-point deduction in Serie A due to a false accounting case.

Weah is a son of George Weah, a former FIFA Player of the Year and now president of Liberia. Born in New York, Tim Weah played for the New York Red Bull's academy before joining PSG's setup.