Concacaf announced four individual suspensions and levied undisclosed fines Friday against the United States and Mexico soccer federations in the wake of the four red cards issued in the teams' Nations League semifinal last week.

The suspended American players -- Weston McKennie (three games) and defender Sergino Dest (two games) -- will also serve their punishments during the Gold Cup, according to a U.S. Soccer spokesperson, but neither were set to take part in the competition.

The suspensions will be more impactful for Mexico, which will be without Cesar Montes (three games) and Gerardo Arteaga (two games) for the start of the Gold Cup. Both players are listed on the team's official tournament roster.

Montes was issued a straight red in the 69th minute after a harsh foul on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun in the June 15 match in Las Vegas, which sparked a melee that resulted in McKennie getting sent off with a ripped jersey. Dest and Arteaga picked up red cards in the 85th minute. The U.S. beat Mexico 3-0 to advance to the Nations League final, where they defeated Canada 2-0 last Sunday to win a second title.

The U.S. opens its Gold Cup campaign Saturday against Jamaica (9:30 p.m. ET) at Chicago's Soldier Field while El Tri kicks off on Sunday against Honduras (8 p.m. ET) in Houston.

Concacaf also warned that additional sanctions could be issued if further incidents take place during the confederation's national team competitions.