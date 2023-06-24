Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.

At college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College.

Richards was named in Jamaica's squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and they play their opening Group A match against the United States on Saturday.