Aitch wore Manchester United's new jersey, with the name 'Big Shell' and the No. 40 on the back, on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage. Adidas

Manchester United fans were given a sneak peek of the club's new home kit for the 2023-24 season when rapper Aitch wore it on stage during his set at Glastonbury on Saturday.

The club themselves had already teased supporters on social media with a post offering a glimpse of a jersey and the date June 27.

The caption also featured an emoji of a red rose which is the symbol of Lancashire, the county which Manchester was historically part of.

However, three days before that proposed launch date, Aitch took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. The 23-year-old, from the Manchester suburb of Moston, is a big United fan.

During a break between songs in his set, he spotted someone in the crowd wearing a Manchester City jersey and told them: "You there, in the Man City top. You're not gonna like me after this."

To a mixture of cheers and boos, Aitch then produced the jersey, which had the name "Big Shell" and No. 40 on the back, and put it on.

Manchester United are due to formally reveal their new home kit on Tuesday. Adidas

The red jersey features black details such as the collar, the Adidas three stripes on the shoulders and a further strip down the flanks. There is also a subtle pattern of the aforementioned Lancashire red rose across the shirt.

Returning to the City fan in the crowd, he then added: "Security! Can we get him out please? The man in the City top, can we get him out please?

"I'm only joking! Don't start walking towards him!"

Rolling Stone's verdict on Aitch's set was "Manchester rap giant rules the Pyramid." United fans will be hoping that the Manchester football giants wearing this kit will rule the Premier League next season.