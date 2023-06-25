Lionel Messi has said he experienced a "fracture" with a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters during his two-year spell at the club.

Messi, 35, was booed and jeered by PSG fans following the team's exits from the Champions League over the past two seasons.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The World Cup winner was also targeted by a section of the crowd in his final PSG home game and Messi said he'll remember the group supporters who supported him.

"Well, I think in the beginning it was something wonderful," Messi told beIN Sports in an interview. "Same as the reception I had when I arrived. But then some people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris supporters.

"I think the vast majority still see me and treat me as they did at the beginning, but there was a fracture with a significant group of the Paris fans, which obviously wasn't my intention, far from it. And well, it happened just as it happened before with [Kylian] Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that's the way they behave.

Lionel Messi endured a difficult spell during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

"But, well, I'll take away with me the people who respected me, as I always respected everyone since I arrived and that's all. It's an anecdote."

Earlier this month, Mbappe also hit out at France for its treatment of the Argentina captain during his time in Paris.

Messi also said the level of quality in matches at the elite level suffered a dip following the World Cup in Qatar.

- Are you watching, Messi? Florida game ends in fan pitch invasion

"So, I think the World Cup affects everything for different situations, because of the timing in the season," Messi added.

"I don't think it is an excuse, either, because many of the players went to the World Cup, but I think that in general the level of the league or the Champions League has felt a little bit of the wear and tear of the World Cup, even though we won it. Everyone comes back in a different way for different reasons."

Messi opted not to extend his PSG contract at the end of the season and is set to join Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.