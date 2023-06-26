USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic speaks to Herculez Gomez on his future at Stamford Bridge under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (2:03)

TOP STORY: Fulham eye USMNT's Brenden Aaronson

Fulham have made an approach to sign Leeds United and U.S. men's national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson, as has been reported by The Daily Mail.

Aaronson only joined Leeds from RB Salzburg last summer, doing so for £24.7 million, but he has a relegation clause that allows him to leave on loan following Leeds' drop to the EFL Championship, giving the national team regular the opportunity to remain in the Premier League. He made 36 Premier League appearances last term -- eight of which came from the bench -- and scored in a memorable win against Chelsea and provided three assists.

Cottagers manager Marco Silva is keen for his side to bring in Aaronson and wants the 22-year-old to play in the No. 10 playmaker position during the 2023-24 campaign. However, Fulham haven't yet reached the full conditions needed for a loan move to materialise, meaning the manager could have to stay patient.

Fulham are also weighing up a move for Manchester United's Fred, after seeing the 30-year-old as a possible option for their midfield.

Meanwhile, Leeds could face a number of other outgoings after their relegation from the Premier League.

Aaronson's USMNT teammate Tyler Adams remains a notable player that is being looked at, and Roma reportedly want Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente on loan. Meanwhile, Everton are among the clubs who have enquired about Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

Brenden Aaronson featured for the United States in its Concacaf Nations League final victory over Canada on June 18 in Las Vegas. Since Aaronson's club, Leeds United, was relegated at the end of the season, he has been linked to moves to stay in the Premier League. Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- There has been contact between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain regarding left-back Lucas Hernandez but no offer yet, reports Florian Plettenberg. Hernandez wants to leave Bayern, who have made it clear that they want €50m plus bonuses for the 27-year-old, while PSG are now preparing a first offer.

- Manchester United will listen to offers for up to 13 players as they hope to bring in £100m, according to The Daily Mail. The Red Devils will readily let go of Donny van de Beek, Fred, Anthony Elanga, Hannibal Mejbri, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Zidane Iqbal with the latter finalising a move to Utrecht worth £850,000. They will listen to offers for Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson, while Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could leave if the right offer comes in. That is in addition to players who will leave as free agents, which could still include David de Gea.

- Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical ahead of a move to join Chelsea, as reported by The Guardian. The €37m that the Blues have offered is more than the 22-year-old's release clause but that has allowed them to have a more beneficial structure, with Jackson joining on an eight-year deal.

- AC Milan have lost some confidence in their ability to sign Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler, reports Calciomercato, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both among the other clubs looking at the 18-year-old, who has a €17.5m release clause. Milan would want Guler to go straight into their squad, while the Spanish giants would both plan on signing him before immediately sending him back out on loan. Guler is expected to make a decision in the coming days.

- PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Xavi Simons hasn't made a decision on his future but currently isn't leaning towards a return to Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by L'Equipe. The 20-year-old has impressed since leaving the Parc des Princes for the Netherlands last summer, scoring 22 goals and assisting another 12 this campaign.