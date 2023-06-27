Luis Diaz was one of the Liverpool stars who appeared in the club's latest kit launch, but something has changed since then. Liverpool FC

Luis Diaz is to become the latest incumbent of one of Liverpool's most illustrious shirts after switching his squad number ahead of the 2023-24 season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Diaz was assigned the No. 23 jersey when he arrived from FC Porto in January 2022 in a €45 million transfer, since when he has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 47 appearances for the club.

The Colombia international made an immediate impact at Anfield, and those figures would surely be higher had he not been sidelined for six months last term with a knee injury.

Now Liverpool have confirmed that the 26-year-old forward will wear the Reds' famous No. 7 on his back next season.

However, as that new number allocation has come more than seven weeks after the club released their new home kit, Liverpool have announced that any supporters who have already purchased one with Diaz's name and old squad number on the back will be entitled to a like-for-like exchange.

Not only that but, in a touch of class, the club announced that fans will be "personally reimbursed" by Diaz himself.

The Liverpool No. 7 jersey has been worn by some of the club's greatest players, from Ian Callaghan to Kenny Dalglish, Kevin Keegan to Luis Suarez.

The most recent incumbent had been James Milner, who wore it over the whole of his eight years at the club, during which time he won seven trophies including the Champions League and the Premier League. However, the evergreen midfielder's recent departure freed up the No.7 thus allowing Diaz to assume his shirt number of preference -- the same one he has sported for both Porto and Colombia.

The Reds have also confirmed that new signing Alexis Mac Allister will be taking the No. 10 shirt which has previously been worn by the likes of Michael Owen, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.