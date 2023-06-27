Craig Burley shares his opinion on the future of Tottenham's Harry Kane. (1:32)

Manchester United have money to spend this summer but their transfer budget has been squeezed by Financial Fair Play restrictions, sources told ESPN.

United posted positive financial results on Tuesday with revenue up 11% to £170 million ($216.5m) for the three months ending March 31.

The third-quarter results also included a projection that full year revenues will hit a record £630m to £640m.

Sources told ESPN that despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership, Erik ten Hag will be able to invest in his squad this summer.

However, the budget will be limited by UEFA's FFP rules because of the club's historic spending.

There was no mention of the Glazer family's "strategic review" -- announced in November -- in the latest financial results.

The U.S.-based Glazer family, owners since 2005, are evaluating takeover offers from Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as well as a number of offers of minority investment.

Frustration among fans is growing and on Tuesday supporters gathered outside the Megastore at Old Trafford to protest the Glazer's ownership and the continued uncertainty around the sale of the club.

The demonstration was planned to coincide with the launch of United's new Adidas kit for the 2023-24 season and the shop was briefly closed to customers before they were diverted to another entrance.