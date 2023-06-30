Nicolas Jackson is Chelsea's second signing of the summer transfer window. Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Chelsea signed forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for €37 million ($40.6m) on Friday.

Jackson signed an eight-year deal with the west London club after completing his medical on Sunday.

The Senegal forward made 38 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal last season, scoring 13 goals and making four assists.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the consortium who purchased Chelsea in 2022, have typically handed out lengthy contracts to new signings and Jackson's eight-year deal follows the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk who both agreed eight-and-a-half-year deals with the club in January.

The forward is Chelsea's second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Jackson's arrival comes amid wholesale squad changes at Chelsea as the club look to mould their squad to the liking of new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea have allowed high-profile players to leave the club this summer with N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly joining clubs in Saudi Arabia while sources told ESPN on Thursday that Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount.