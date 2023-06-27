Brazil forward Marta is set to play at her sixth Women's World Cup after being named in Pia Sundhage's squad for the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Six-time FIFA World player of the year Marta will lead Brazil's quest for a first world title alongside other experienced players such as Debinha, Tamires and Andressa Alves.

However, the former United States and Sweden coach does not guarantee that the all-time Women's World Cup top scorer will feature in the starting lineup.

"Marta is the queen, she is an icon. Just being around her is contagious," said Sundhage on Tuesday.

"If she will be in the starting lineup I don't know, not yet. She will play the role I will give her and I am sure she will do well."

Brazil will start a training camp this week and face Chile in a farewell friendly on Sunday before travelling to Australia, where its first game is against Panama on July 24 in Adelaide.

Full Brazil Squad:

Goalkeepers: Leticia Izidoro (Corinthians), Camila (Santos), Barbara (Flamengo).

Defenders: Rafaelle (Arsenal), Bruninha (Gotham FC), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Antonia (Levante), Tamires (Corinthians), Lauren, Monica (both Madrid CFF).

Midfielders: Adriana (Orlando Pride), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Ana Vitória (Benfica), Duda Sampaio, Luana (both Corinthians).

Forwards: Debinha (Kansas City Current), Andressa Alves (Roma), Nycole (Benfica), Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF), Geyse (Barcelona), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Marta (Orlando Pride).