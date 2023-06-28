Paris Saint-Germain would rather lose Kyiian Mbappe this summer for a transfer fee rather than for nothing in a year's time. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

TOP STORY: PSG hope to start bidding war for Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful of encouraging Premier League clubs to bid for star striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to The Sun.

Sources have told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrgio Faez that Real Madrid remain cautious over the possible signing of Mbappe, but the club are also hopeful that a deal could finally be done to land the forward this summer.

There is a reluctance to talk openly about the arrival of Mbappe at the Bernabeu after last summer's abrupt U-turn that saw the France international agree a new contract with PSG when he had been on the verge of a move to Madrid.

However, that deal expires next summer, and if he does not extend his stay at Parc des Princes then PSG would rather losing him this summer for a transfer fee rather than for nothing in a year's time.

Earlier this month, sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens the PSG would be looking for a fee in the region of €150 million ($161.5m) for Mbappe. While such a fee would appear to be prohibitively high for even Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Liverpool, PSG hope that clubs in England could be convinced to enter the fray and compete for a player who for so long looked certain to move to Madrid.

10.38 BST: After completing the signing of Ilkay Gundogan, Barcelona are working on the signing of a deep-lying midfielder, but the lack of options on the market could see them switch their attention to a right-back, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez has been clear that replacing Sergio Busquets at the base of the midfield is key. However, with his primary targets off the table due to the club's financial issues, signing a substitute is proving difficult.

Therefore, with a right-back also needed, Barca could re-ignite their interest in Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda if some money comes available this summer.

Fresneda, 18, has drawn interest from the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund and is available for €20m after his release clause halved following Valladolid's relegation to the second division of Spanish football.

Barca have monitored the youngster for a while, although Manchester City's Joao Cancelo remains another option to fill the right-back vacancy at the club this summer, per Mundo Deportivo.

09.55 BST: Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with West Ham United for Declan Rice after submitting a third offer for the midfielder of £100m plus £5m in add-ons, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Arsenal and West Ham remain in negotiations over the payment structure and total fee, sources have told ESPN, with West Ham wanting £100m up front with £10m in add-ons.

The north London club have agreed personal terms with Rice, sources added.

West Ham have long expected Rice, who has one year left on his contract, to leave this summer after guiding the club to the Europa Conference League title earlier this month.

Arsenal had their opening two offers for Rice rejected, sources told ESPN, including a bid last week of £75m plus £15m in add-ons.

Manchester City have also shown keen interest in Rice but saw their opening bid of £80m plus £10m in add-ons rejected.

09.14 BST: Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks with Leicester City over the transfer of midfielder James Maddison, sources told ESPN's Tom Hamilton.

Spurs have tracked Maddison, 26, for several seasons, and new manager Ange Postecoglou is thought to be keen on the move. Sources told ESPN that negotiations are ongoing, with the two sides are still trying to find mutual ground on the transfer fee.

Maddison and his Leicester teammates were relegated from the Premier League last season, during which the midfielder registered 10 goals and nine assists from 30 league appearances.

08.37 BST: Turkish club Adana Demirspor is interested in signing Valencia forward Edinson Cavani, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Adana Demirspor are looking to strengthen their squad as they will play in the Europa League next season, and have already expressed their interest to Cavani's brother and agent Nando Guglielmone.

Cavani, who joined Valencia last summer after his contract with Manchester United expired, endured a disappointing season at the Mestalla stadium.

The Uruguay international, who is under contract with Valencia until June 2024, scored only five goals in 25 league appearances for Los Che.

According to reports, Valencia could allow the 36-year-old to leave for free to offload a high-wage player.

08.00 BST: Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan is set to join Atletico Madrid in a transfer worth around €3.5m, sources have confirmed to ESPN's Rodrigo Faez.

Atletico youngster Manu Sanchez will move in the other direction as part of the deal.

Galan's arrival ends Atletico's search for a permanent left-back following Renan Lodi's move to Nottingham Forest last year and an injury to Reinildo.

Sergio Reguilon joined on loan from Tottenham last season but, for various reasons, did not nail down a regular starting sport and coach Diego Simeone was forced to improvise with personnel and his formation.

Galan, 28, was a regular for Celta last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions, and has previously been linked with Barcelona.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- Bayern Munich are preparing a written bid for Harry Kane, after their initial verbal offer of €70 million was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. However, sources have told ESPN that the north London club are not willing to part with the 30-year-old striker, who has one year remaining on his contract, and they have not received an official bid for the England captain.

- Roberto Firmino is closing in on a move to Al Ahli, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent when his contract expires with Liverpool this week, departing Anfield after eight years and 111 goals in 362 appearances. The Brazil international is now reportedly in advanced talks to join the Saudi Pro League club on a three-year contract.

- Leicester City are pushing hard for a deal for Conor Coady, according to the Mirror. Following their relegation, the Foxes are set to beat out Premier League competition for the 30-year-old defender's signature. The England international, who spent the past season at Everton on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is wanted by the East Midlands club's new manager, Enzo Maresca, who heard positive remarks about the centre-back from Pep Guardiola when he was part of the coaching setup at Manchester City.

- Leicester also are lining up moves for Tottenham's Harry Winks and Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen, according to the Telegraph. The Foxes are reportedly in negotiations for 27-year-old Winks, who spent the past season on loan at Sampdoria and is understood not to be part of Spurs' plans for next season. Maresca also is eyeing a move for 28-year-old goalkeeper Steffen, whom he knows well following his time at Man City.

- Sevilla are in talks with Espanyol over the signing of Nico Melamed, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 22-year-old winger has several suitors this summer transfer window, and his departure from the Periquitos is a distinct possibility. The Spain under-21 international made 32 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists as the Spanish club finished 19th and were relegated from LaLiga.