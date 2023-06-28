Why James Maddison would be a 'great signing' for Tottenham (1:06)

Tottenham are on the verge of signing James Maddison from Leicester City in a deal worth in the region of £40 million ($50.7m), sources have told ESPN.

Maddison, 26, will have his medical on Wednesday and, if all goes well, he will become the latest arrival of Ange Postecoglou's tenure following confirmation of Guglielmo Vicario's signing last week.

The England international was attracting the interest of Newcastle, but sources have told ESPN that Maddison is on the verge of agreeing a move to Spurs and is set to sign a five-year contract.

Maddison and his Leicester teammates were relegated from the Premier League last season, during which the midfielder registered 10 goals and nine assists from 30 league appearances.

He was a member of England's World Cup squad last year but arrived in Qatar with a knee problem and did not feature at the tournament. He has since expressed a desire to remain playing top-flight football with Euro 2024 coming up next summer.

Maddison joined Leicester in 2018. He previously enjoyed spells at Coventry City, Norwich City and Aberdeen.