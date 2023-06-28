Lionel Messi with the stars of Argentine TV show 'Los Protectores'. Prensa Star+

After conquering the soccer world by leading Argentina to World Cup glory, Lionel Messi has made his first foray into the acting world with a role in a TV show.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Argentina captain, who will soon be playing his club football in MLS with Inter Miami, starred in the opening episode of the second season of "Los Protectores" ("The Protectors"), an Argentine comedy drama show that aired on Star + on June 25 in Latin America.

The series is about three soccer agents that are nearly bankrupt and decide to join forces when a soccer star appears.

Messi features in a five-minute scene in which he plays himself while he is still at Paris Saint-Germain. He is visited in the French capital by the three agents, played by actors Andres Parra, Adrian Suar and Gustavo Bermudez.

Under the pretence of discussing a project to support young players who compete in several European clubs, the agents annoy Messi when they start to request photographs, autographs and videos with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

One of the trio, Renzo "Mago" Magoya then pitches a ridiculous proposal which would see Messi play one game for every club in Argentina. Messi is not impressed with the idea and is not afraid of telling them, making for an awkward situation. The air is eventually cleared, with everyone raising a glass of champagne for a toast.

Solo le faltó decirle "andá pa' allá, bobo" 🤣



Lo viste a Leo en #LosProtectores? La nueva temporada ya está completa en #StarPlusLA. pic.twitter.com/BG1c05Xmbu — Star+ Latinoamérica (@StarPlusLA) June 26, 2023

Messi's acting debut was well received by fans of the show and by the actors themselves.

"Throughout my career, I have given directions to many actors," wrote Argentine actor Adrian Suar on Instagram. "I did good for some, and I ruined the career of others. But the only one who understood my directions perfectly is number one @leomessi."

In his career, Messi has moved from Barcelona to Paris, and now to Miami. Each transfer has taken him a little closer to Hollywood each time. Coincidence? Yes.