The 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be played at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field on July 17, the league said Wednesday.

Columbus hosted the game in 2000 and 2005 at its previous stadium.

"We are pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to Columbus, the third All-Star Game for this terrific soccer city," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

"In just over three years, the Haslams [Crew owners Dee and Jimmy] and their partners have built one of the world's best soccer stadiums, revitalized the club, and expanded the Crew fanbase. Columbus and Lower.com field will be a tremendous host for the MLS All-Star Game and festivities."

This year's MLS All-Star Game, in which MLS All-Stars play Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, will be at Audi Feld in Washington, D.C., on July 19.

The 2024 opponent will be announced later.

"In everything we do, the Crew are dedicated to excellence on the pitch, creating engaging experiences and memories for our supporters and serving as leaders in the community, and hosting the 2024 MLS All-Star Game clearly accomplishes all of those goals," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

"The week-long celebration of soccer at all levels of play is an exceptional opportunity to showcase Lower.com Field, which provides one of the best atmospheres in all of sports and entertainment, the incredible hospitality and growth of the City of Columbus and our passionate fans."