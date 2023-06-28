Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha wonder whether Timothy Weah would be a regular starter for Juventus. (1:45)

United States forward Timothy Weah has arrived in Turin, Juventus said on Wednesday, ahead of the player's move to the Serie A club from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Juventus shared pictures and a video of the 23-year-old's arrival at the Turin airport on both their website and social media.

Weah, who joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain in June 2019, will undergo his medical on Thursday, Italian media reported, before signing a deal reported to be worth €12 million ($13.1m) for five seasons.

Timothy Weah has landed in Turin 🛬 pic.twitter.com/3dyjlnfvbm — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) June 28, 2023

The winger, who is the son of former AC Milan striker George Weah, has earned more than 30 caps with the U.S. men's national team and was part of the squad that reached the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Weah would become the second USMNT player on Juventus' roster, joining Weston McKennie. The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds United and has been linked with a permanent move away from the Turin club this summer.

Juventus finished seventh in Serie A last season following a 10-point penalty for false accounting. The club's place in the UEFA Conference League next season is also reportedly in jeopardy due to alleged financial irregularities.

