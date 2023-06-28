Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni says he is "happy" that Lionel Messi will move to a city that will treat him well. (0:33)

Gerardo "Tata" Martino is returning to MLS as the coach of Inter Miami CF, the club announced Wednesday.

The hire comes in the wake of fellow Argentine Lionel Messi's announcement earlier this month that he intends to sign with the club. Martino previously coached Messi with Barcelona (2013-14) and the Argentina national team (2014-16).

"We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we're optimistic about what we can accomplish together," Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said in a statement. "Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here."

Most recently, Martino coached the Mexico national team (2019-2022) after a two-year stint with Atlanta United, where he won MLS Cup and the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award in 2018.

"I'm very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things," Martino said in a statement. "The Club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone's hard work and commitment we can get there."

Martino is the third permanent head coach Inter Miami has had since joining the league in the 2020 season. Former Uruguay national team coach Diego Alonso coached the team during its expansion season before Phil Neville was hired prior to the 2021 season.

Miami qualified as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season but was eliminated in the first round. Neville was fired earlier this month with the team in last place.

Mas told media outlets last week he expects Messi to play his first game for the club on July 21 in the Leagues Cup against Liga MX's Cruz Azul. The club also announced Messi's longtime teammate at Barcelona, Sergio Busquets, will also make the move to South Florida and Inter Miami this summer.