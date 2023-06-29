The protest organised by fans' group The 1958 block the entrance to Megastore at Old Trafford in time with the launch of the team's new home kit. (2:48)

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Andre Onana, sources have told ESPN, amid continued uncertainty surrounding David de Gea's future at the club.

United are in talks with Onana's representatives ahead of submitting a formal offer to Inter Milan.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Cameroon goalkeeper is valued at between £40 million ($50.62m) and £50m by the Serie A side and Ten Hag knows Onana well after their time together at Ajax.

Meanwhile, De Gea will officially become a free agent on Friday when his Old Trafford contract ends.

MAN UNITED FIRST PREM GAMES Aug. 14 Wolves (H) Aug. 19 Tottenham (A) Aug. 26 Nottm Forest (H) Sept. 2 Arsenal (A) Sept. 16 Brighton (H) Sept. 23 Burnley (A)

Sources have told ESPN that an agreement to extend his stay could still be reached after June 30 -- the last day of De Gea's existing deal -- but there is no guarantee that the Spaniard will play again for the club he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Talks between the two parties "remain open" and a source close to the negotiations has said "both sides are reflecting" before making their next move.

Manager Erik ten Hag has insisted publicly that he wants De Gea to stay, although the club have worked to drastically reduce his £375,000-a-week wages.

- Man Utd cannot fall behind in transfer market again

United sources have denied a report that the club backtracked on a contract extension after De Gea had already signed it himself.

As well as Onana, United are also monitoring other goalkeepers including Brentford's David Raya and Porto's Diogo Costa.

Sources have told ESPN that once there is clarity over the goalkeeper situation, Dean Henderson will be allowed to move to Nottingham Forest in a permanent deal.

Henderson impressed on loan at the City Ground last season and manager Steve Cooper is keen to have him back as Forest prepare for a second season in the Premier League.