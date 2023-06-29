Barcelona has signed American teenager Onyeka Gamero for its women's B team, calling her one of the most promising prospects in women's soccer in the United States.

The 17-year-old forward also has Spanish citizenship because of her father, and has Nigerian origins through her mother.

Gamero, wo had previously committed to playing college soccer at Stanford, has played for the youth squads of the U.S. national team and was with Beach FC in California.

She was most recently in action for the U.S. Under-20 team at the Concacaf U20 Women's Championship, where she scored her team's lone goal in a final loss to Mexico. Gamero also represented the U.S. at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup last year.

Barcelona on Thursday said it also signed 16-year-old Norwegian forward Martine Fenger for its youth team. She has played for Norway's youth squads and was at Kolbotn FC.

Both players will reside in Barcelona's youth academy.