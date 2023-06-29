The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool, Newcastle eye Chiesa

Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the sides racing to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

There is also interest in the 25-year-old's signature emerging from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Chiesa returned to action for the Bianconeri in January after a year on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and found bright form towards the end of the Serie A campaign with two goals and two assists in the last five games. He was also on target in Italy's 3-2 UEFA Nations League semifinal win over the Netherlands earlier this month.

Juventus are open to moving him on, and are listening to offers, but it is said that it would take a proposal of at least €60 million for them to part ways with him. He has just two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa may be on the move this summer. Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are interested in signing Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler, according to Sport. Multiple clubs in Europe are keeping close tabs on the 18-year-old, with Gianluca Di Marzio also reporting that Barcelona sporting director Deco traveled to Turkey to discuss a move for him this week. It is believed that the highly rated prospect would prefer to move to a club where he would be guaranteed first-team football.

- An agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Ajax Amsterdam for defender Jurrien Timber, reports the Daily Mail. Timber has emerged as a key transfer priority at centre-back for manager Mikel Arteta this summer, and the Gunners have now seen their offer of £40.5m accepted. Timber, 22, made 39 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season, while also starring in four matches for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

- Barcelona are willing to offer United States defender Sergino Dest to Atletico Madrid as part of a player-exchange deal for winger Yannick Carrasco, according to Sport. The Blaugrana won't activate the €19m release clause to sign the 29-year-old Carrasco but are looking at different possible ways to secure his signature. That could include sending Dest, 23, to the Spanish capital following his lacklustre spell on loan at AC Milan.

- Liverpool and Lazio are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, according to Ekrem Konur. The Serie A champions are believed to be aware of interest in the 29-year-old Poland international's signature, and are working on offering him an improved contract to keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

- Internazionale midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has agreed a deal to join Al Nassr, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old has agreed a three-year contract worth €100m, which will see him join up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. Brozovic had previously been on the radar of Barcelona, but after Al Nassr moved quickly to meet the Croatia international's demands, it looks as though he is now set to be the next star from Europe to head to Saudi Arabia.