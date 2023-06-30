Liverpool Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk were among the club's stars modelling the new away kit. Liverpool FC

Having gone all the way back to the 1970s in search of inspiration for next season's home kit, Liverpool have skipped forward two decades to the heady days of the mid-1990s for the design of their new away kit.

The Reds have reinterpreted one of their most fondly remembered jerseys, with the eye-catching quartered pattern of 1995-96's exquisite away shirt given a fresh modern twist.

Still popular among fans, the green-and-white jersey was worn by the likes of Ian Rush, John Barnes and Robbie Fowler. At the tender age of 20, Fowler finished the 1995-96 season as the club's top goal scorer and the second-highest scorer in England, behind Blackburn's Alan Shearer (who, coincidentally, also netted many of his goals for Rovers in their trademark quartered home shirt.)

Of Fowler's 28 Premier League goals that season, few will be remembered more fondly than his powerful run and exquisite chip scored against Liverpool's rivals, Manchester United.

Unfortunately, the campaign itself wasn't particularly glorious for Liverpool. Roy Evans' side finished a distant third in the Premier League title chase behind United, who also beat their opponents in green-and-white in the FA Cup final. Early exits in both the League Cup and UEFA Cup also provided little in the way of on-pitch lustre.

However, the away shirt worn during that campaign has stood the test of time, and 2023-24 will see Liverpool and manufacturers Nike revamp the ever-popular design.

According to Nike, the three different shades used in the design are green spark, poison green and pine green. Liverpool FC

The new jersey features a similar quartered design, though the lines are not as clearly defined as the original. Instead, large patches of three different hues are laid down in a glitchy, digital graphic on a fresh white background with simple black trim tying the whole thing together.

The launch video features stars from the men's and women's teams messing around with various bits of tech and fashion accessories from the 90s, with cameos from men's head coach Jurgen Klopp and even Fowler himself.

The new away shirt will be paired with black shorts and white socks, which boast complimentary black and green detailing.

It will be worn by the men's team for the first time when they face Leicester City in Singapore as part of their preseason schedule.