Bayern Munich won their 11th Bundesliga title in a row last season. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bayern Munich will start their title defence against Werder Bremen in the opening game of the new Bundesliga season, continuing one of Germany's longest-running rivalries, as next season's fixtures were announced on Friday.

The game on Aug. 18 will be the 113th time that Bayern and Bremen have met in the Bundesliga, the most frequent fixture between two clubs since the league was formed in 1963. Before that, Bayern host German Cup winners Leipzig in the Super Cup on Aug. 12.

Borussia Dortmund, who missed out on the title after finishing behind Bayern on goal difference last season, start the 2023-24 campaign at home to Cologne on the opening weekend.

The first Klassiker of the season between Bayern and Dortmund will be played at the Westfalenstadion on either Nov. 3, 4 or 5, according to the schedule. The second clash between the two rivals will take place in Munich on either March 30 or 31.

Newly promoted Heidenheim's first-ever top-division game will be away at Wolfsburg. The other promoted team, Darmstadt, visit their local rivals Eintracht Frankfurt the same weekend.