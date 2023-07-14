Julien Laurens explains why the 22-year-old Dutch international is an inspired acquisition for Arsenal. (1:48)

Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, the club announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who can play either at right-back or centre-back, has signed a long-term contract with the North London club.

Ajax confirmed that both clubs agreed on a €40 million ($45m) transfer fee which could increase to €45m through variables.

"We're really excited that Jurrien has joined us," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement. "He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality.

ARSENAL FIRST PREM FIXTURES Aug. 6 Man City (N)* Aug. 12 Nottm Forest (H) Aug. 19 Palace (A) Aug. 26 Fulham (H) Sept. 2 Man United (H) Sept. 16 Everton (A) Sept. 23 Tottenham (H) *Community Shield at Wembley Stadium

"Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it's like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad."

Arteta has been keen to bolster his defensive options after his team struggled in the absence of Wlliam Saliba at the end of last season, eventually losing out to Manchester City in the race for the 2022-23 Premier League title.

Kai Havertz has already joined Arsenal this summer from Chelsea in a deal that ESPN reported is worth up to £67.5m.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal have agreed a deal with West Ham United for Declan Rice after City pulled out of the race to sign the midfielder.

Speaking to the club's website, Timber said: "It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club.

"I had this from a young age, but my brothers kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players."