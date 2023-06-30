Antoine Griezmann and Atlético Madrid will get new shirts for the 2024-25 season with the club's original badge back on them. David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Atlético Madrid will go back to their previous club emblem after their fans objected to the change.

The Spanish league club said Friday their members voted to revert to the badge that had been replaced by a more modern design amid widespread criticism six years ago.

Atletico said nearly 78,000 of the club's more than 138,000 members participated in the vote, with 88% choosing the previous badge.

Both designs are similar, featuring red-and-white stripes underneath white stars against a blue background, and a bear stretching up against a tree -- which is the symbol of the city of Madrid.

The first version of the emblem was introduced in 1917, inspired by the Spanish capital's coat of arms.

The old emblem will not return until the 2024-25 season as the club need time to implement the "complex, massive and costly process" of replacing the design.

The club said they will make the change even though Nike had already started the manufacturing process of their kits for the 2024-25 season.

The previous badge also needs to be added to virtual environments, social networks, licensed products and third-party media such as television content and video games.

The club said the current shield "will become part of the family of badges and emblems that have accompanied us throughout our history."