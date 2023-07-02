The summer transfer window is now open in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona pick Romeu as Busquets replacement

Barcelona want Girona defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu to replace Sergio Busquets, as has been reported by Diario Sport.

After coming through La Masia, Busquets became an ever-present figure in the Blaugrana's midfield but is now heading to MLS side Inter Miami, leaving a void to fill in the midfield. Now, it seems that Barcelona have now turned to another La Masia graduate, giving Romeu the opportunity to return after leaving to join Chelsea in 2011.

This comes just one season after 31-year-old Romeu moved from Southampton to Girona, and he has impressed by making 33 appearances and even chipping in with two goals.

After making the move back to his homeland in Spain, Romeu had paid close attention to his physicality and specifically maintaining his own levels after competing in the Premier League. It is that very trait that has attracted the attention of Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, who now sees Romeu potentially playing a role in his midfield.

Despite the interest from both sides, a deal is not expected to be immediate as there are issues to be resolved if a move is to materialise.

Fortunately for Barcelona, Romeu is reportedly in no hurry and is willing to wait the days or weeks that it will take as he wants a return to Barcelona.

Barcelona are set to make Oriol Romeu the replacement for Sergio Busquets in the club's midfield. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Next week, Chelsea will continue talks with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding their potential move for Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are hoping to find a solution soon as the 21-year-old midfielder wants to move to Stamford Bridge, meaning that personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

- AC Milan are set to officially make a move to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to Calciomercato, who add that the 24-year-old will not be pushing for a move but would be happy for a transfer to happen. Milan will make an offer of €20m plus bonuses, although Villarreal aren't under financial pressures after Pau Torres' €30m move to Aston Villa.

- Napoli, Juventus and Internazionale are among the Serie A giants actively trying to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, reports Foot Mercato, who add that the Bergamo club want at least €35m for the 25-year-old. There is also competition from the Premier League, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa both keen on the Dutchman, while Liverpool are monitoring the situation.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned down Napoli's offer of €35m for centre-back Max Kilman, reports The Athletic, with the Serie A giants looking to replace Kim Min-Jae, who has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich. Wolves will not accept anything under €40m and are not being put under pressure by Kilman, who is happy to stay put and has a contract that runs until 2026 and includes the option for a further year.

- Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement with Manor Solomon and have medical tests scheduled, reports Fabrizio Romano, who states that the forward will join as a free agent if all goes to plan with Shakhtar Donetsk and FIFA rules. Romano also adds that Solomon will sign a five-year contract, having spent last season on loan at Fulham.