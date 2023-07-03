Steven Gerrard has resumed talks with Saudi Pro League team Al Ettifaq over a return to management, sources have told ESPN, and is close to agreeing a deal to take charge of the Dammam-based club.

The former Liverpool captain, who was fired by Aston Villa last November after less than 12 months at Villa Park, had rejected an initial offer to move to Al Ettifaq last month.

But sources have told ESPN the 43-year-old is again open to a move to Saudi Arabia after further discussions with the club hierarchy.

Al Ettifaq have been without a permanent manager since French coach Patrice Carteron left his position at the club in February, but have identified Gerrard as the favoured option to rebuild the team after finishing seventh in the 16-team Pro League last season -- 35 points behind eventual champions Al Ittihad, who have since added Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema to their squad.

Gerrard, who guided Rangers to their first Scottish title for 10 years in 2021, has been linked with the managerial vacancies at Leicester City and Leeds United -- both relegated from the Premier League last season -- in recent weeks, but missed out on the Leicester job to Enzo Maresca, and sources have told ESPN that Leeds are expected to hire former Norwich coach Daniel Farke.

Sources have told ESPN that the former England captain is ready to resume his coaching career in Saudi Arabia and join the recent stream of high-profile figures who have made the move to the country including Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and N'Golo Kante.