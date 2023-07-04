The ESPN FC panel break down the report indicating that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will leave Spain in 2024 to manage the Brazil national team. (2:14)

Fluminense's Fernando Diniz is set to become Brazil's interim manager while they wait for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, sources have told ESPN Brasil.

Diniz, 49, has reached an agreement with Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) to guide the national team for one year.

The deal, which will see Diniz guide both Fluminense and Brazil for the next 12 months, is expected to be announced later on Tuesday.

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues recently said Ancelotti, who is under contract with Real Madrid until June 2024, remains their number one choice to guide the national team through the 2026 World Cup.

Despite receiving strong interest from Brazil in recent months, Ancelotti reiterated his desire to continue as coach of Real Madrid until his contract expires.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have been without a full-time coach since Tite's resignation following their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 world Cup in December. Brazil's U20 coach Ramon Menezes has guided the national team since then.

Diniz has been at Fluminense since April 2022 and is under contract with the Brazilian club through Dec. 2024. He will make his Brazil coaching debut in their opening World Cup qualifier at home to Bolivia on Sept. 4.

Brazil will play a further five World Cup qualifying matches between September and November 2023, followed by a break until September 2024. Plans have also been announced for a friendly with Spain in March 2024.

The Copa America is due to take place between June and July 2024, in the United States, and the CBF are hoping to have Ancelotti on board by then.

The Italian manager has guided Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid in a 28-year managerial career -- becoming the only coach to win four Champions Leagues -- but has never taken charge of a national team.